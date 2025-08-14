Bohorquez, who was promoted to High-A Cedar Rapids on Aug. 4, has a 1.76 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB in 30.2 innings across his last seven starts.

Bohorquez issued 17 walks in his first 20 innings this season at Single-A Fort Myers, but something has clicked lately for the 20-year-old righty. A sturdy 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Bohorquez has a plus curveball and his fastball has been up to 97 mph in recent starts, although his third-pitch cutter lags behind as a fringe-average offering.