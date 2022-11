The Angels traded Hidalgo to the Twins on Friday in exchange for Gio Urshela.

Hidalgo, who will still be 19 years old when next season begins, pitched to a 4.62 ERA and 58:19 K:BB over 10 starts (39 innings) for Single-A Inland Empire last season. Minnesota will take a chance on the strikeout upside and avoid a tough arbitration decision with Urshela. Look for Hidalgo to begin next year back at the lowest level of full-season ball.