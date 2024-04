Hidalgo was placed on the 60-day injured list at Low-A Cedar Rapids with a right shoulder impingement, TwinsDaily.com reports.

Hidalgo hasn't pitched yet this season due to the injury. After coming over in the Gio Urshela trade in 2022, Hidalgo has struggled in the minors with a 5.28 ERA and ugly 57:53 K:BB ratio in 58 innings at High-A last season.