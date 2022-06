Kirilloff went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Rockies.

The three RBI were a season-high total for Kirilloff, who is slashing .222/.214/.370 in eight games since receiving a call-up from Triple-A St. Paul on June 17. He'll start at first base and bat fifth in Sunday's series finale, and Kirilloff should be a fixture in the Minnesota lineup while Luis Arraez continues to play regularly at second base in placed of the injured Jorge Polanco (back).