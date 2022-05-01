Kirilloff (wrist) doesn't have a clear timetable when he will return from a rehab assignment at Triple-A, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "We just want to make sure when we're inserting him, we're not just inserting a guy that we think is healthy; we're inserting a guy that's ready to play and go out there and produce," manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Kirilloff is 2-for-10 at the plate in four games for Triple-A. It was initially thought he'd be activated from the IL after as few as two rehab games, so this is a slight surprise. It may be due to Trevor Larnach playing well since Kirilloff went on the IL.