Kirilloff (shoulder) is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Kirilloff had surgery in October to repair the labrum in his right shoulder but appears to be all systems go at the start of spring training. The 26-year-old tentatively projects to see most of his starts in the designated hitter spot this season, although some action at first base and the outfield is also likely, assuming his health holds up.