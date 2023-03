Martin has been shut down from throwing and hitting due to a UCL sprain in his right elbow, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Martin largely underwhelmed at Double-A Wichita last year but picked things up late in the season and ended up hitting .235 with two homers, 57 runs, 32 RBI and 34 stolen bases over 90 games. It's not yet clear how long his shutdown will last, but he'll be in line for a significant absence if he requires Tommy John surgery.