Twins' Brooks Lee: Knocks home four in win

Lee went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 10-6 win over the Guardians.

Lee brought his on-base streak to eight games with a single and home run, and he's batting .310 (9-for-29) with two doubles, a triple, and a homer during that stretch. The long ball was Lee's first since late June, though he still had a .741 OPS during that 18-game power drought thanks to a .300 average. The 25-year-old is slashing .254/.310/.436 with 56 RBI, 46 runs scored, and 15 homers across 362 at-bats in 2026.