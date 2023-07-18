Buxton is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game in Seattle, Patrick Reusse of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Matt Wallner will be the Twins' designated hitter. Reusse categorizes it as a "mental break" for Buxton, who is 0-for-21 with 13 strikeouts over his last five games. It hasn't been a total loss in Roto leagues with Buxton hitting 15 homers and stealing eight bases in 2023. However, the 29-year-old is slashing just .196/.285/.409 on the season and his 31.3 percent strikeout rate would be his highest since 2016.