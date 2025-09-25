Buxton went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four total RBI in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

Buxton was responsible for all of the offense in Thursday's contest. He led off the game with a solo shot off Tyler Mahle before extending Minnesota's lead with a three-run, 437-foot blast off Chris Martin in the eighth. Buxton has now gone deep three times in his last two games -- he'd gone just 7-for-45 (.156) with no homers and one RBI in his previous 11 contests. Buxton has been one of the Twins' few bright spots overall this season -- he's slashing .265/.328/.551 with a career-best 34 homers, 82 RBI, 96 runs scored and 24 stolen bases across 533 plate appearances.