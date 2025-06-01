default-cbs-image
Correa was ejected from Saturday's loss at Seattle in the seventh inning for arguing with the umpire about the strike zone while in the on-deck circle, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He went 1-for-2 with a double before departing.

Correa had never been ejected from a major-league game before Saturday. His ejection came at a poor time in a close game, as Correa has been hot at the plate. He's hitting .400 (10-for-25) with three home runs in his last eight games since returning from a concussion May 23.

