Paddack (0-1) allowed three earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Paddack allowed all of his runs in the first two innings of the game, though he settled in to retire six of the final seven batters he faced. While Paddack took the loss in his first start with the Twins, he did not allow a home run or a walk, the former of which is particularly important given that he entered the game having surrendered 1.5 HR/9 across 308 career innings in the majors. The Twins are employing a six-man rotation to begin the season, so his starts will be limited. Paddack currently projects to take the mound Wednesday at Kansas City.