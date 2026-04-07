Laweryson picked up the save Monday against the Tigers. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out two over 1.2 perfect innings.

Laweryson entered in the eighth inning with a two-run lead that grew to four heading into the ninth, though the margin proved irrelevant as he was flawless en route to earning his first career MLB save. After surrendering four runs (three earned) across 1.1 innings in his season debut, the 27-year-old hasn't allowed a baserunner over his past three scoreless outings.