Sands tossed a perfect ninth frame to earn a save Tuesday over the Rangers.

Sands needed just nine pitches to retire the side for his third save of the season and his first since May 16. Sands had blown his previous two save opportunities and Tuesday was only his second scoreless outing in his last seven appearances. Saves are far and few between for the Twins, but it seems Sands is in the mix for more in the final week along with Kody Funderbunk.