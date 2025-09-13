Sands (4-4) blew the save but came away with the win Friday against the Diamondbacks, striking one while allowing four runs on four hits in one inning.

Though Sands matched a season worst in runs allowed while taking his fourth blown save of the year, the Twins were able to mount a ninth-inning rally to bail out the hurler and get him his fourth win of the season. Justin Topa (oblique) is out for at least two weeks while on the 15-day injured list, but Sands didn't help his case Friday for future save chances. Through 65.1 frames, Sands has a 4.27 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 58:16 K:BB.