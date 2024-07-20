Bowen (elbow) was reinstated from Double-A Cedar Rapids' 7-day injured list and recorded just one out while allowing six earned runs on six hits and one walk in a July 12 loss to Beloit.

Bowen started for Cedar Rapids in his return from a month-long absence due to a right elbow sprain, but he tossed just 28 pitches before being lifted from the game after being knocked around by the Beloit lineup. Despite Bowen's rough showing in his return, the Twins haven't indicated that he suffered any setbacks with his elbow, so he should be ready to make his next turn through the rotation coming out of the All-Star break. Bowen holds a 6.23 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 43:14 K:BB in 43.1 innings with Cedar Rapids on the season.