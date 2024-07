The Twins have selected Hill with the 69th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

An uber-projectable prep lefty out of Texas, Hill is listed at 6-foot-5, 165 pounds, so he'll need to get to work on adding muscle to his frame. He already sits in the low-90s with his fastball (touches 96 mph), while showcasing two high-quality breaking balls, but this jump in stuff only happened recently after a growth spurt.