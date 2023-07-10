The Twins have selected Questad with the 150th overall pick of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Questad just wrapped up his senior year with Waterford High School in Wisconsin, winning the state's Gatorade Player of the Year award. The right-hander became the first pitcher from the Badger State to be selected in the top five rounds since Tony Butler was a third-round selection in 2006. Questad leans heavily into his fastball with the pitch averaging 92-94 mph while reaching as high as 97 mph. Potentially maxed out at 6-feet tall, the 18-year-old will look to improve upon his secondary pitches at the next level.