Julien is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Julien will sit for the second straight day and for the third time in five games while the Twins face off against left-hander Austin Cox in the series opener with the Royals. Manager Rocco Baldelli seems to view Julien as a strict platoon player at the moment, but Julien should still occupy a prominent spot in the batting order when the Twins oppose right-handed pitchers.