Julien is not in the Twins' lineup for Thursday's opener in Kansas City.

The Royals are throwing left-hander Cole Ragans, so Juilen will yield to the right-handed hitting Kyle Farmer at second base. While it might be be a strict platoon at the keystone, Julien seems likely to be on the bench at least against tougher southpaws like Ragans.

