Julien is not in the Twins' lineup for Thursday's opener in Kansas City.
The Royals are throwing left-hander Cole Ragans, so Juilen will yield to the right-handed hitting Kyle Farmer at second base. While it might be be a strict platoon at the keystone, Julien seems likely to be on the bench at least against tougher southpaws like Ragans.
More News
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Back in action Monday•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Bruised wrist after hit-by-pitch•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Works to improve against lefties•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Not in lineup for Game 2•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Productive against Rockies•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Gets breather Friday•