Julien is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Tigers.
Julien started each of the first four games after his recall and was in the leadoff spot every time. Those were against right-handers, though, and the left-handed batter will begin Thursday on the bench versus southpaw Matthew Boyd. Kyle Farmer will be at second base.
