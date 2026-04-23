Twins' Eric Wagaman: DFA'd by Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Twins designated Wagaman for assignment Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of waiver claim Christian Roa. Wagaman came up short in his bid for an Opening Day roster spot for the Twins and has hit only .159/.284/.254 early on at Triple-A St. Paul.
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