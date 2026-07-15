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Twins' Garrett Acton: Starts up rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Acton (shoulder) struck out a batter and allowed three earned runs on one hit and three walks over two-thirds of an inning in a rehab appearance Tuesday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

Acton made the second appearance of his rehab assignment, this time pitching for the Twins' FCL club after he previously tossed a scoreless inning for Single-A Fort Myers over the weekend. The righty had a rough showing Tuesday, retiring just two of the six batters he faced while serving up a three-run home run. Acton has been on the shelf since April 28 due to a right shoulder strain and will need more time on the farm to shake off rust before he rejoins the Minnesota bullpen.

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