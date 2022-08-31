Cave went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's victory over the Red Sox.
The 29-year-old got in on the action against Red Sox rookie Kutter Crawford as he drilled a 400-foot shot to centerfield to extend the Twins' lead in the second inning. Injuries have opened up the door for Cave as he has earned mostly everyday playing time since the beginning of August. While he got off to a cold start, he has heated up recently by going 5-for-10 with two home runs over his last four games. He should see regular opportunities in manager Rocco Baldelli's lineup as long as the outfield remains hampered.