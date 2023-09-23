Duran allowed a run on two hits and two walks in one inning Friday. He struck out one and earned a save against the Angels.

Duran threw just 17 of 34 pitches for strikes in his shaky performance. He gave up an RBI single to Michael Stefanic but was able to strand three runners on base to close out the 8-5 win. Duran now has 27 saves in 32 chances while registering a 2.54 ERA and an 81:24 K:BB through 60.1 innings. Friday was his first save since Sep. 12 and he's converted four straight since his last blown opportunity Aug. 30.