Duran allowed one hit in a scoreless inning while earning a save over Oakland on Sunday.

Duran gave up a one-out double but was able to work around the small threat to close out the 5-4 game. He'll likely be unavailable Monday against Seattle after throwing an inning in each of the last three games against the Athletics. He's now sporting a 2.17 ERA and a 47:15 K:BB through 37.1 frames.