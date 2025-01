The Twins and Ryan avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3 million contract Thursday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

It's a big raise for Ryan, who had been eligible for salary arbitration for the first time. The right-hander earned the pay bump after posting a 3.60 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 147:23 K:BB over 135 innings in 2024. Ryan missed most of the final two months of the season with a shoulder strain but is expected to be ready for spring training.