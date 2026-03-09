The Twins optioned Klein to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.

Klein was one of nine players sent out of big-league camp in the Twins' latest round of roster cuts. Minnesota added the 23-year-old righty to the 40-man roster this offseason after he accrued a 3.98 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 128:37 K:BB across 106.1 innings between St. Paul and Double-A Wichita in 2025. Klein made 15 of his 31 appearances out of the bullpen last season, but he's been building up as a starter during spring training and is expected to handle a full-time role in the St. Paul rotation in 2026.