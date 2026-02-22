Klein will be built up as a starter this spring, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

Klein was used as a starter and reliever in the minors last season with a strong 10.8 K/9 which could make him a candidate for the major league bullpen at some point. He had a good season at Double-A Wichita with a 3.12 ERA and 95:24 K:BB ratio in 80.2 innings, but struggled when called up to Triple-A with a 6.66 ERA and 33:13 K:BB in 25.2 innings.