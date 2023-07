Polanco (hamstring) will get reps at third base during his rehab assignment, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Edouard Julien has been the Twins' best hitter lately, so he may remain the go-to option at second base against right-handed pitching even once Polanco is healthy. Polanco could play third base against righties and second base against southpaws. He is hitting .200 with four strikeouts and two walks through three rehab games.