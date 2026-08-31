Bell went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

Bell delivered RBI singles in each of his first two plate appearances and added his second stolen base of the season after going seven consecutive seasons without recording a single steal. The veteran has been locked in throughout August, batting .311 with 20 RBI across 24 games. Bell has also cut down significantly on his strikeouts during the hot stretch, posting an 11.7 percent strikeout rate compared to his 20.3 percent mark for the season.