Winder (3-2) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians, allowing four hits and a walk over six scoreless innings in a 6-0 victory. He struck out one.

Recalled from Triple-A St. Paul prior to the twin bill, the right-hander kept Cleveland's bats in check aside from a pair of doubles by Oscar Gonzalez. With the rest of the Minnesota rotation pitching well right now, there's no room for Winder to stick around, but he's proving this season he could be an important part of the Twins' staff down the road. Through his first four big-league starts, Winder has a 1.27 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB over 21.1 innings.