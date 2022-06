Winder (shoulder) is scheduled to throw about 70 pitches in a rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old covered only three frames during his previous rehab outing last week, and he'll continue ramping up his workload Wednesday. If all goes well Winder could be back with the big-league club next week for the doubleheader against the Guardians on June 28.