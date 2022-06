Winder (shoulder) felt good during a bullpen session Tuesday, but there's not a clear timetable for his return, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "I think the plan right now is to slowly build back and see where that goes," Winder said.

It's not clear if Winder will have another bullpen session or go out on a rehab assignment. Winder was originally expected to miss the minimum 15 days on the injured list, so it's slightly worrisome that he has no timetable at this point.