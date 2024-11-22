Topa agreed to a one-year deal with the Twins on Friday to avoid arbitration.

Topa started the 2024 regular season on the Twins' 15-day injured list due to left patellar tendinitis, and he was transferred to the 60-day IL in late May after an MRI revealed a small tear in his left patellar tendon. Topa managed to return from the injured list Sept. 25, and across three outings he threw 2.1 scoreless innings while striking out two batters and allowing one hit. The 33-year-old right-hander should be good to go for spring training.