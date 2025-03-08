Topa is dealing with right shoulder tightness, but has not needed an MRI, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Topa left Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles due to right shoulder tightness. This doesn't sound like a serious injury, but it could land him on the injured list to begin the season as he works his way back into regular season form.
More News
-
Twins' Justin Topa: Dealing with shoulder discomfort•
-
Twins' Justin Topa: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Twins' Justin Topa: Avoids arbitration with Minnesota•
-
Twins' Justin Topa: Returns from injured list•
-
Twins' Justin Topa: Feels ready to return•
-
Twins' Justin Topa: Throwing bullpen sessions•