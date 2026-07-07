Twins' Kaelen Culpepper: Back on Triple-A IL

Triple-A St. Paul placed Culpepper (hand) on the 7-day injured list Tuesday with a glute injury, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.

The 23-year-old hasn't seen the field for St. Paul since last week after being hit by a pitch on the hand, but his move to the injured list is actually due to an aggravation of the glute injury he initially sustained in mid-June. It's unclear how long Culpepper is expected to be sidelined this time around, but it's likely to be longer than the 7-day minimum given that it's a recurrence of a prior injury.