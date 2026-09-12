Culpepper was removed from Saturday's game against the Guardians after getting hit on the back by a pitch, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Culpepper was taken out of the game immediately after taking a 95-mph fastball off his upper back in the third inning. He was diagnosed with a shoulder contusion after X-rays came back negative following his removal, per Audra Martin of Twins.tv, though Ryan Kreidler could still benefit from an uptick in at-bats if Culpepper sits out a day or two beyond Saturday.