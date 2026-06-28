Twins' Kaelen Culpepper: Returns to Triple-A lineup

Culpepper (hip) went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his return to the Triple-A St. Paul lineup in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Louisville after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Culpepper returned to action for St. Paul after missing the past two weeks while recovering from a left hip strain. He was eased back into the lineup at designated hitter, but Culpepper should return to an everyday role at shortstop before long. The 23-year-old appeared to be gaining momentum for a promotion to Minnesota prior to getting hurt, but after the recent injury, Culpepper may need to heat back up at the dish before the Twins revisit the idea of calling him up from Triple-A.