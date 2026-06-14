Twins' Kyler Fedko: Expected to have contract selected

Fedko is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Audra Martin of FanDuel Sports Network North reports.

Fedko will join the major-league roster for the first time in his professional career. The outfielder has posted a .286 average with 15 home runs, 45 RBI, 44 runs scored and nine stolen bases over 206 at-bats in 58 contests with St. Paul so far this year. Orlando Arcia was designated for assignment by Minnesota on Sunday, clearing room on both the 40-man roster and the major-league roster for Fedko.