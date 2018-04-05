Twins' Luis Arraez: On DL at High-A

Arraez (knee) will open the year on the disabled list at High-A Fort Myers and is expected back in mid May, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports.

He tore his ACL three games into the 2017 season and is still working his way back. Arraez is one of the best pure hitters in the Twins' system, but has not hit for much power or shown much speed on the bases. At 5-foot-10, 155 pounds, he doesn't project to grow into much more than 10-to-15 homer pop. His hit tool and defense will have to carry him if he is to make it as an everyday player.