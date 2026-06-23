Twins' Marek Houston: Ascends to Double-A

The Twins promoted Houston from High-A Cedar Rapids to Double-A Wichita on Monday.

Houston earned the bump up to the Texas League after slashing .325/.406/.461 with five home runs and 24 steals (on 26 attempts) across 268 plate appearances with Cedar Rapids. The 22-year-old is viewed as a plus defender at shortstop, but he could nonetheless get more exposure to second base and third base in the higher levels of the minors if the Twins envision him serving as a utility infielder once he reaches the big leagues.