Houston was recently promoted to High-A Cedar Rapids. He's 1-for-10 with a stolen base in his first two games. He was promoted after hitting .370 with a .868 OPS for Single-A Fort Myers in 12 games.

Houston, the 16th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, was a bit old for Single-A at age 21 out of Wake Forest, so this isn't too surprising. Still, it shows the Twins are optimistic about his progress after an initial look at Fort Myers.