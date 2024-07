Bowman signed a minor-league contract with the Twins and was assigned to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Bowman signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners in the middle of June, but was granted his release after opting out of his contract Monday. The right-hander rejoins the Twins organization after starting the year in St. Paul and spending time on the Twins in April. Since then, he has been rostered by Arizona and Seattle.