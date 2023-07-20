Kepler went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

Kepler has found a groove against Mariners pitching, going 6-for-13 with two homers, two doubles and six RBI over his last three games. The outfielder is up to 14 long balls on the season while slashing .224/.291/.439 with 36 RBI and 32 runs scored through 70 contests. He's struggled to put together extended runs of success this year -- his active six-game hitting streak is his longest of the campaign.