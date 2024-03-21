Watch Now:

Kepler, who was scratched from Wednesday's spring training game due to left pectoral tightness, had an MRI that didn't reveal any major issues, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "It seems like [Kepler] is in a pretty good spot," said manager Rocco Baldelli. "We got some imaging done. We didn't find anything concerning on the imaging, which is great."

While it's a relief he's not facing a significant issue, it's a little worrisome that his sore pectoral warranted an MRI. Kepler will likely play sparingly in spring action the next week but sounds like he'll be ready for Opening Day.

