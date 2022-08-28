Kepler went 2-for-2 with three walks and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Giants.

Kepler reached hit two singles and added a pair of walks in the first nine innings, including scoring the Twins' first run in the ninth. He was intentionally walked to load the bases with no outs in the 10th, and that plan backfired for the Giants. It's been a rather quiet August for Kepler, who has just three multi-hit efforts in 18 games, batting .167 (11-for-66) with six walks and 12 strikeouts in that span. Overall, he's slashing .229/.325/.357 with nine home runs, three steals, 42 RBI and 47 runs scored through 103 contests.