site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-max-kepler-reinstated-from-restricted-list | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Max Kepler: Reinstated from restricted list
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kepler was reinstated from the restricted list Monday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Kepler missed last weekend's three-game series in Toronto since he is unvaccinated for COVID-19 and was unable to enter Canada. He should return to the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read