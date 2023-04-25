site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Max Kepler: Sits versus lefty
Kepler is not in the Twins' lineup Tuesday against the Yankees, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Nestor Cortes is very tough on left-handed batters, so it makes sense to give Kepler a night off. Trevor Larnach will slide over to right field and Willi Castro will play left.
