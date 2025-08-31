The Twins optioned Abel to Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.

Minnesota didn't immediately replace Abel on the roster ahead of Sunday's 7-2 win over the Padres, so the Twins will have three spots to fill when the active roster expands from 26 to 28 men Monday. Abel's demotion comes after he was moved to the bullpen for this weekend's series against the Padres following a rough start against the White Sox on Aug. 23, when he served up six earned runs across three innings. The right-hander didn't fare any better in his lone relief appearance, as he gave up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and one walk over one inning in Saturday's 12-3 loss.